Sharjah: A 24-year-old Emirati man, who was injured in the desert area of Al Madam here, was rescued by the National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), in coordination with Sharjah Police. A medical source revealed said that the injured person’s condition was stable and he was responding to treatment.
A search-and-rescue (SAR) mission was carried out by NSRC personnel and with assistance from Sharjah Police, a medical evacuation was conducted, after a call for help was made by the injured person’s brother. The caller stated that his brother had sustained serious injuries to his back in a bike accident while riding in the desert.
Soon after the call was received, a team from NSRC was dispatched and the injured individual was evacuated from the accident site and rushed to Al Dhaid Hospital for urgent medical attention. All necessary precautionary and preventive measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic were strictly followed, officials said.
Minimising rash driving
Recently, Sharjah Police had announce that they would deploy drones to monitor violations during camping in the deserts and to broadcast safety and awareness messages as part of a new plan to bolster police patrols in the desert areas — particularly with the onset of winter, when a large number of people frequent the deserts for leisure activities and off-road drives.
Police said they had dedicated patrols, connected to an integrated system, covering the desert areas. This also aims to minimise rash and dangerous driving in the deserts.
Penalties for rule violations
The measures are in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the environment and provide a peaceful and safe atmosphere for visitors to desert camping sites. Police said that in order to limit accidents, police patrols would impound vehicles and fine people found violating the rules.
Police have urged all those visiting desert areas to adhere to safety measures at all times. Colonel Ahmad Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police Department at Sharjah Police General Command, recently chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the winter season, in the presence of representatives from the Special Tasks Department, Traffic and Patrols Department, Operations Department, Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police, along with and a number of directors of other centres and heads of departments.