Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a reception organised by Jiri Slavik, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the UAE, at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort to mark the Czech National Day on Friday.
Sheikh Saud expressed his wishes of further growth and prosperity for the Czech Republic.
For his part, the Czech ambassador, during his speech at the reception, commended the efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership to drive their country’s development, as well as the relations between their countries, highlighting the Czech Republic’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE in various sectors.