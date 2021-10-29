Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account, announcing the UAE’s full support for the Saudi bid to host the world fair in 2030.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday announced that Saudi Arabia submitted a formal request to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh under the theme "The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow".
“Today, Saudi Arabia has submitted an official request to host Expo 2030… We announce our support to the Kingdom… The experience and knowledge that we gained throughout the seven years of preparation for Expo 2020 will be available to our brethren,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“The Kingdom’s success is the entire region’s success, all the best wishes of success to my brother, Mohammed bin Salman, in this bid,” he added.