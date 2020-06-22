An Emirates Boeing 777-300 ER Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates has welcomed the latest air travel protocols that will facilitate international travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists, and open Dubai to business and leisure visitors from July 7, while putting in place careful measures to ensure the health and safety of travellers and communities.

These protocols for travel into and out of Dubai airports were announced under the directives of the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the follow-up of Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Emirates launched a new commerical to tell the world that Dubai is open and ready to welcome international travellers.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “I would like to thank HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for their latest directives to reopen air travel which show their vision for Dubai as a world leader in business and tourism. This is a strong affirmation of Dubai’s readiness to resume aviation and economic activity after comprehensive planning, review, and preparation. We are confident that the multi-layered measures that have been put in place in the air, on the ground, and throughout our city, enables us to mitigate risks of infection spread and manage any required response effectively. We believe that cities around the world are conducting ongoing reviews and will soon follow suit to update their border entry requirements for international travellers.

“In the past weeks, Emirates has gradually expanded our network by offering services to a number of destinations, providing the means for customers to travel through Dubai while serving the global demand for air freight movement. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders and international organisations to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for our crew, our customers and our communities. Currently, Emirates connects Dubai to 40 cities, and with the latest directives, we have the opportunity to expand our network and offer additional destinations which will be communicated in the coming days. We look forward to serving and welcoming our customers, and to connecting many cities again through our hub in Dubai.