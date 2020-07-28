Dubai: A fire broke out in two warehouses at Dubai Investment Park on Tuesday, an official said. While the blaze was brought under control, one firefighter, first sergeant Adil Nasser Saleh, was killed in the line of duty.
According to a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, the fire at the two warehouses started at 3.43pm.
Firefighters from several fire stations were dispatched to the area and the blaze was brought under control by 5.30pm.
A source at Dubai Civil Defence confirmed that a second firefighter was injured in the blaze.
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council said on Twitter:
"The precious civil defense men are exerting efforts to protect lives, security and safety of our country. Today, Dubai lost Sgt. Adel Nasser Saleh, who was martyred during his call to duty. We ask God for mercy on him and patience and solace to his family.”