Paris: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French Republic President Emmanuel Macron on Monday discussed opportunities for collaborating and expanding their longstanding partnership alongside overall developments and approaches to topics of regional and global concern.
The discussions were held by the two heads of state at a private lunch at the Elysée Palace.
His Highness congratulated President Macron on his country’s National Day, wishing France further progress and prosperity.
He and President Macron reviewed new agreements that expand decades of partnership and collaboration between the UAE and France across investment, the economy, cultural exchange, scientific innovation, advanced technology, future energy, food security and climate change.
His Highness said that collaboration across energy of all kinds is critical, noting that the UAE is committed to supporting energy security to all people.
In discussing regional and global instability, the leaders also expressed their joint commitment to favouring de-escalation, peaceful co-existence and relationship building as a way of working towards resolving such challenges. He also discussed the important role that France has undertaken in the Middle East, noting his interest in continuing to work together with France to promote peace, stability and security for all in the region.
His Highness reiterated the common interest that the UAE and France share in confronting climate change, including the opportunity to move forward with clear action at COP28, which will be hosted in the UAE in 2023.
Official reception
The UAE President was earlier welcomed at a formal reception ceremony in Paris to mark the official start of his inaugural state visit to France.
He was received at the Army Museum in Les Invalides by Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu, accompanied by members of the French Republican Guard.
The national anthems of France and the UAE were performed by a military band, and His Highness and Minister Lecornu inspected the Guard of Honour. His Highness then paid a visit to the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte situated within the Dôme des Invalides.
The UAE has maintained and strengthened its relationship with France through decades of action-driven, bilateral partnerships across climate change, sustainable technology, space exploration, cultural exchange, traditional energy, and regional security.
Delegation accompanying UAE President
During the visit, His Highness is being accompanied by a delegation comprising Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammed Habroush Al Suwaidi, Special Adviser to UAE President; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court; and Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France.