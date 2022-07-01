Paris: The Museum of the Future presented Dubai’s vision of tomorrow at the 26th International Trade Show for Museums at the Louvre in Paris.
Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, led a delegation that included Lath Carlson, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, and Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, to the event.
After opening its doors earlier this year, the Museum of the Future was invited to the exhibition.
Belhoul said: “Our presence here in Paris represents a golden opportunity to engage with likeminded peers and establish deeper ties as we create pioneering experiences in a museum focused on making history by perceiving the future.”
He added: “Paris is a global metropolis renowned as a destination for art, culture, cuisine, science and technology. Much like Dubai, it is also a hub for tourism, a source of knowledge and a home to some of the world’s most impressive architectural projects. The Museum of the Future set new benchmarks in the design and development of cultural landmarks. Today it serves as an incubator for bright minds to accelerate big ideas that can strengthen Dubai’s position as a place to address some of the world’s most complex challenges.”
The Museum of the Future’s participation consolidates its position as a landmark tourism destination.