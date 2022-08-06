Dubai: A delegation of security leaders from the British Home Office has discussed during their visit to the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) in Dubai ways of cooperation and the exchange of best practices within the regional and global security industry.
The delegation and the accompanying British Embassy officials were received by Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA.
The group, led by Mark Challen, Deputy Director of Strategy and Capabilities at Home Office, visited the Licensing Department, which serves as SIRA’s front-line gate for numerous smart services being offered to security providers (SSP) and Security Users (SSU) from both government and private sectors, and the Meteorology and Controlling Department, which embodies SIRA’s regulatory and quality control role in security systems’ standardisation.
They also visited the Security Training Affairs Department that develops a variety of latest security training courses and certifies professionally trained and highly qualified security cadres in its effort to support commercial businesses in Dubai.
During the meeting, both parties discussed the future opportunities the two entities could work in together.
Security compliance
SIRA also presented Dubai’s exemplary security experience and the unique vision behind its establishment to qualify the private security sector and bolster security compliance by improving all aspects, including the implementation of the standards and systems, security manpower, and customer happiness objectives under a rigorous governmental service excellence criteria for sustainable security protection.
“Security is a vital priority and we are committed to lead, hence we welcome cooperation with all governments, entities, specifiers and professionals for this industry to flourish,” said Khalifa Al Saleis, emphasising the importance of exchanging best practices within the security sector.
At the end of their visit, Mark Challen commended SIRA’s pioneering vision, highlighting the close security collaboration between the UK and the UAE.