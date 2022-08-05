Dubai: The Dubai Police Safety Ambassadors programme has successfully familiarised 50 children with police work, raised their security awareness levels and honed their skills to become productive youth and spread awareness among their community members and peers at schools.
Over the past two years, the programme has successfully honed the different skills of 50 male and female students of different nationalities, including their technical skills, as they joined specialists and technicians of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police Artificial Intelligence in assembling 20 new computers and setting up 24 others.
Various accomplishments
The pupils also conducted 126 field visits to Dubai Police’s smart police stations (SPS), where they welcomed customers and briefed them on the fully-automated police station that offers smart police services round the clock and without human intervention.
Dubai Police Safety Ambassadors also assisted employees at the Security Innovation Lab and briefed 40 visitors on the Dubai Police’s innovation platform. They also contributed to the platform with 10 suggestions and helped organise 16 scientific visits.
In addition, the Safety Ambassadors also responded to 2,150 non-emergency calls made to the Dubai Police 901 Call Centre. They also edited 20 press releases and conducted 24 interviews for the Dubai Police children’s magazine ‘Khalid’. They also participated in the Dubai Police Academy military parades and nine awareness lectures at Modhesh World, benefiting 1,200 individuals.
The Dubai Police Safety Ambassadors programme was launched as per the vision and directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to raise the awareness of youth and engage them in the role that Dubai Police plays toward ensuring the safety and security of the community.