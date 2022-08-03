Dubai: As many as 48,462 transactions were “smartly” processed by the world’s first and only unmanned smart police stations (SPS) during the first half of 2022.
The Smart Police Station (SPS), in all of its editions - SPS, Drive-Thru, Walk-in - welcomed 413,540 customers during the same period.
Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanim, Director of the General Department for Logistic Support and Head of the Government and Private Sector Team for Smart Police Stations, said Dubai residents, visitors and tourists can easily avail of smart police services around the clock and without human intervention through these smart police stations which provide top-notch services with ease and as per the highest standards.
Maj. Gen. Ghanim said the success of the SPS project reflects the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to achieve the government’s objective of improving the quality of life of community members.
The self-service station is supported by smart and interactive technologies that enable customers to complete transactions smoothly without visiting the traditional police stations or waiting in queues. The SPS also allows officers who speak seven different languages to serve customers effectively through video calls with 27 essential services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, and a further 33 community-based services.