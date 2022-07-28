Dubai: Dubai Police’s summer programmes have received 1,300 students from different nationalities since the beginning of the summer break.
During an inspection visit to Al Safa Student Centre, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station, said that collaboration and cooperation with other partners has contributed to the programme’s huge success. He extended his appreciation to Emirates Schools Establishments (ESE), Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Sports Council and other General Departments and Police Stations at Dubai Police in this connection.
Brig. Al Sorour was welcomed with a parade by the students who went through similar and intensive training to that of Dubai Police cadets for the performance.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Tariq Saeed, a Bur Dubai Summer Programmes coordinator, explained that the students had been engaged in several activities to hone their creative and innovative skills and enhance their sense of security.
Launched in the 1980s, the programmes witnessed a turning point in 2018 when they were offered to children of all nationalities and at different centres affiliated with Dubai’s various police stations.