UAE mosques dedicate Friday sermons to Day of Resolve

A nationwide sermon reflects the UAE’s journey, unity and strength
Dubai: Mosques across the UAE will dedicate Friday sermons to Day of Resolve, a national occasion marked on January 17.
The sermon, to be delivered nationwide, will highlight the UAE’s journey under its leadership, emphasising cohesion between the people and their rulers, the role of the armed forces in safeguarding stability, and the importance of placing national interest above all else.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced that Friday’s sermon across all mosques will be delivered under the theme “Day of Resolve.”
In a statement published on its official website, the Authority said that January 17 marks the Emirati Day of Resolve, a national occasion that reflects the UAE’s pride in its loyal people, who have rallied around their leadership, believed in its vision, and contributed to the nation’s achievements.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox