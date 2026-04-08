UAE disappointed as Security Council fails to act on Strait of Hormuz crisis

Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, said: "Iran is holding the world hostage by closing the Strait of Hormuz. Closing a global chokepoint is an attack on every family paying more for gas, every farmer struggling with fertilizer costs, and every nation dependent on open seas. The UAE will not stand idly by. We will continue to work with international partners - at the UN and beyond - to reopen the strait and ensure that economic terrorism does not determine how much people around the world pay for food and fuel. The international community must act now to reopen the strait and restore stability to global markets.”