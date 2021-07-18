Dubai: Two lucky participants shared Dh1,000,000 in the 34th weekly Mahzooz draw that took place last night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. Both prize winners had matched five out of the six numbers and bagged Dh500,000 each. Additionally, 125 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 2,512 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,212,920. The winning numbers were 7, 12, 31, 35, 39 and 43.
The first prize of Dh50 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw July 24 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing bottles of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one entry in the draw and the amount is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
Mahzooz offers players an opportunity to win millions of dirhams every week.