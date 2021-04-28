200422 breaking news animated GIF
Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News
Dubai: Two lucky individuals have won $1 million (Dh3.678 million) each at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

Abdulhakim Alshafei, a 64-year-old Bahraini national based in Manama, Bahrain became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 356 with ticket number 2392 which he purchased online on March 21.

Joining Alshafei, is Selmir Omazic, a Bosnian national based in Bosnia and Hercegovina. He was announced winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 357 with ticket number 2609, which he purchased online on April 1.