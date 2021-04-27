Ras Al Khaimah has extended the use of stringent COVID-19 protocols until June 8, which includes limiting family gatherings such as weddings at 10 people and reducing the number of people allowed in public parks and restaurants, it was announced on Tuesday.
The measures are in line with UAE's determined efforts to snuff out the scourge of COVID-19 through an aggressive plan of testing, inoculation, tracing infections and treating all patients with the latest state-of-the-art healthcare technology.
Here's a look at the protocols that will remain in place until June 8:
Beaches
The capacity of public beaches are to remain at 70 per cent.
Public transport and fitness centres
This includes all public transport, cinemas, recreational activities, fitness centres and gyms, hotel swimming pools and beaches, which should not allow more than 50 per cent of capacity at a time.
Weddings and funerals
At family gatherings and community events such as a wedding, only 10 people are allowed, At funerals, this number stands at 20.
Social distancing measures
One of the best way to avoid infection is to wear a mask and to continue to be socially distanced; this is mandatory in all public spots.
Eating out
When dining out, tables must only play host to four people per table – unless it’s one family -and tables must be kept at a distance of two metres from one another.