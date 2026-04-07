Two injured after missile strikes administrative building in Sharjah

Sharjah authorities respond after Iranian missile strikes telecom facility
Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah are responding to an incident involving a ballistic missile launched from Iran that struck an administrative building belonging to Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the Central Region on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.
According to Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the incident resulted in two Pakistani nationals sustaining moderate injuries. Both were transferred to hospital to receive medical treatment.
Authorities urged the public not to spread rumours and to rely only on official sources for information.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence said UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted one ballistic missile and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran on the same day, 7 April 2026.
According to the ministry, UAE air defences have intercepted a total of 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,221 UAVs since the start of the attacks. No fatalities were reported in the past hours, while the total number of civilian fatalities since the onset of the attacks stands at 10, in addition to two Emirati servicemen and a Moroccan civilian contractor.