Indian expatriates Baranidaran (left) from Puducherry and Deepa from Kerala won Dh1 million each in the latest Mahzooz draw held in Dubai last Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expatriate who went home to see her ailing father in Kerala and another Indian national whose lucky number is ‘7’ have won Dh1 million each in the 37th weekly Mahzooz draw.

Both matched five out of the six winning numbers (1-12-22-23-41-48) during the live draw held on August 7 and split the Dh2 million rolled-over second prize.

Deepa, who is from Kerala, received the exciting news via email the moment she landed in her hometown. “It was great to finally reunite with my parents after a long time. But this time, it was a unique moment to cherish as I became a brand-new millionaire,” she said, adding: “I was speechless and it was hard to explain the overwhelming joy I felt! I met my parents and won Dh1 million the same day!”

She further said: “I decided to go home mainly because my father was unwell. The medical expenses were keeping us worried, but now I can finally breathe a sigh of relief after winning big with Mahzooz.”

The 50-year-old mother of two, who works for a market research company, also plans to invest part of her winnings towards her children’s education to secure their future for life. “My children are equally thrilled about the big win. Now, my husband and I can invest the money to secure a better future for them,” added Deepa, who has lived in the UAE with her family for 18 years and is a regular Mahzooz participant.

‘One of the luckiest days of my life’

Baranidaran, 40, who hails from Puducherry, India, is also a regular participant in Mahzooz. He also believes his lucky number is 7 and he became a millionaire on August 7. “Seven is my lucky number and now it is one of the luckiest days of my life as the 37th weekly live draw took place on the 7th of August,” said the Indian national who has been away from home for a decade.

Baranidaran now plans to bring his ageing parents over to the UAE soon. “For most expats, living away from their parents is always a major worry. I have always wanted to bring my parents here to live with me, but the financial constraints always pulled me back. Now, we can live together and there’s nothing more comforting than that,” he said with joy.

Who will win the 1st prize?

The second prize was doubled to Dh2 million last Saturday, after no one won it the week before. The first prize of Dh50 million, meanwhile, is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the next draw on August 14, at 9pm UAE time.