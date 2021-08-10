Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday visited the Al Suhub Rest House, a striking tourism destination in Khor Fakkan.
“Today, I visited Al Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan, which offers panoramic views of the city’s landmarks and its authentic history, a city blessed with beautiful nature and diversity… a city where qualitative vital projects are open, adding to the nation’s tourist assets. We appreciate the efforts of Sheikh Sultan, the Ruler of Sharjah, who dedicated all the potential to serve the nation and citizens,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Al Suhub destination was opened by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on July 15.
It lies almost 600 metres above sea level and offers panoramic views of Sharjah's east coast and the Gulf of Oman. The 10,250-square-metre facility includes a restaurant, cafe, children's play area, prayer rooms, bathrooms and viewing areas for tourists. A total of 8,700 trees were also planted in the rest house, which is the latest attraction to open in Khor Fakkan as it continues a transformation into a tourist hot spot.