Ajman: The number of people who used public transport, taxis and buses in Ajman in the first half of 2022 totalled 11,752,280.
The Ajman Government’s Transport Authority noted that the number of public transport users in the first quarter of 2022 totalled 1,832,907, compared with 1,115,748 in 2021, an increase of 64 per cent.
The authority launched several public transport routes in the first half of 2022, including the ‘Dubai International Airport Line’, which was launched as an external line directly linking the main station with the airport, as well as the local ‘Industrial Feeder Line’, which aims to serve Emiratis and residents of Ajman.
The bus fleet was also updated with the addition of eight buses to meet the growing demand. The service includes two types of buses — vehicles with 12-passenger capacity and those with 14-passenger capacity.
The number of people who used taxis in the first half of 2022 was 9,858,306, and the total number of trips was 4,929,153, a rise of 37 per cent compared to 2021.
The number of people who used Abra Boats Service stood at 28,802 during the same period, totalling 3,209 trips.