Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street, from Sheikh Abdul Karim Al Bakri Square to Rashid Bin Muhammad Bin Khadim Square, will be closed for three weeks, from July 21 to August 10, to conduct road repairs, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced on Wednesday.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.