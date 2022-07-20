1 of 11
An Indian rhino is sprayed with water during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
A yellow-breasted capuchin monkey receives ice to cool off in Amersfoort Zoo, due to the warm weather.
Image Credit: AFP
An Asian elephant cools down under a water spray at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
A lion tastes an ice cream, prepared from meat and blood on a hot and sunny day at the Madrid Zoo, Spain.
Image Credit: AP
A brown bear eats ice treats with fruits and vegetables during hot weather as a heatwave hits Europe, at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
A meerkat eats iced melon treat with beetle larvae during a hot weather as a heatwave hits Europe, at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
A leopard tortoise eats an apple during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
A grey seal eats frozen fish, during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Chimpanzee sucks on a block of flavoured ice at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
Sea lions eat frozen fish during a hot weather in Berlin Zoo, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
A panda bear eats a watermelon ice-cream on a bamboo stick during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain,.
Image Credit: Reuters