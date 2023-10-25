Dubai: Emirates Auction, an electronic auction company, has announced it will host a physical auction featuring 77 vehicles from various government entities and banks. The auction is scheduled to take place today at Ras Al Khor Auto Market in Dubai.
Prospective bidders can access detailed information about the featured cars, including their specifications, through Emirates Auction’s website and smart applications. Additionally, guidelines on participating in the auction, including the terms and conditions, are readily available to interested parties. The auction will kick off at 7pm.
Omar Matar Almannaei, executive director of Emirates Auction, said: “[The] auction provides a series of benefits for potential buyers, such as various options of vehicles, including hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. All cars undergo rigorous technical inspections, adhering to the highest industry standards.”
He added: “Participants will have the opportunity to secure competitive prices, perform on-site vehicle evaluations, scrutinise comprehensive technical reports, and streamline the registration and ownership transfer processes with utmost convenience.”