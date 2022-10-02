Abu Dhabi: An American falcon on Sunday fetched over Dh1.01 million (more than $275,000) at an auction at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).
The “ultra white” bird of prey was sold on the sixth day of the falconry auction held annually as part of the exhibition, becoming the most expensive falcon in the history of ADIHEX.
The falconry exhibition presents an opportunity for falconry fans to acquire captive-bred falcons from all around the world, provided by the international and local falconry farms participating in the exhibition.