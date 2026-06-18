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Heading to work? Dubai morning traffic is slowing these major roads

Rush-hour congestion and accidents slow commuters across Dubai and Sharjah routes

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Multiple crashes and heavy commuter volumes cause delays across Dubai.
Multiple crashes and heavy commuter volumes cause delays across Dubai.
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: Commuters are facing another busy morning on Dubai's roads, with traffic building across key highways from Sharjah into the emirate as rush-hour volumes continue to rise, according to Google Maps.

Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai are experiencing delays on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) near Dubai International Airport, with traffic easing after Al Garhoud.

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Traffic is also building on Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai, particularly near its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).

Another congested stretch has formed on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) between Business Bay and Interchange 3, where multiple accidents have been reported.

On Al Khail Road (E44), traffic is heavy to moderate between Ras Al Khor and Meydan, with another slowdown around Al Quoz. Multiple accidents have also been reported along the route.

Stop-start traffic is affecting sections of Umm Suqeim Street (D63), causing intermittent delays.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing slow-moving traffic from Sharjah towards Dubai, with the heaviest congestion around Muhaisnah before easing near Mirdif. Pockets of moderate traffic are also reported near Al Warqa, International City, Al Barari and Dubai Sports City.

Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is moving relatively smoothly overall.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain safe following distances and consider alternative routes as traffic volumes increase during the morning rush hour.

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