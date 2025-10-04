GOLD/FOREX
Heading to ‘UAE Loves Iraq 2025’? Free RTA buses and parking await you

Free buses run from parking zones to the event entrance; taxis also available for ease.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free shuttle buses and extended parking services for visitors attending the ‘UAE Loves Iraq 2025’ event at Expo City Dubai on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The free buses will operate between designated parking zones and the event entrance, ensuring smoother access for attendees.

In addition, taxis will be readily available to and from the venue for added convenience.

Details:

  • Route: From the parking areas at Expo City Dubai to the event entrance

  • Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

  • Bus service timing: 12:00 am to 1:30pm

These arrangements are designed to provide a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for everyone joining the celebration.

