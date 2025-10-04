Free buses run from parking zones to the event entrance; taxis also available for ease.
Details:
Route: From the parking areas at Expo City Dubai to the event entrance
Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
Bus service timing: 12:00 am to 1:30pm
These arrangements are designed to provide a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for everyone joining the celebration.
