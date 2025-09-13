Thousands of Iranian expats join first mega Dubai celebration of UAE–Iran friendship

Sheikh Nahyan praises centuries-old ties, as culture, cuisine, and camaraderie celebrated
Dubai: Tens of thousands of Iranian expats celebrated their country’s culture, cuisine, and camaraderie with the UAE at a mega celebration held in Dubai on Saturday.
It was a showcase of the rich history, traditions, and cultural and economic ties between the two nations at the first-ever Iran Fest, organised by Emirates Loves Iran, a social initiative highlighting inspiring success stories and the contributions of the Iranian community to the UAE’s growth, in collaboration with the Dubai Police.
Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the event brought together a distinguished gathering of diplomats, business leaders, and prominent social figures from the Iranian community, reflecting the deep cultural and social ties that connect the peoples of the UAE and Iran.
It also saw the participation of Iranians of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities—from young children to elderly expats, professionals from different walks of life, and people of determination using wheelchairs. Several Iranian artists and retailers also flew in from Iran to take part in the event.
The programme also offered an opportunity for people from different nationalities to learn more about Iran’s history, artistic expressions, and folkloric diversity.
Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, together with His Excellency Alireza Mahmoudi, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, attended the special celebration honouring the Iranian community in the country.
Sheikh Nahyan said Iran represents one of the oldest and most prolific human civilisations. “In that spirit, we gather today not only to celebrate, but to reaffirm the deep and enduring friendship between Iran and the UAE – a friendship that is enriched by history, culture, and our countless bonds of family, commerce, and traditions.”
“This evening, we are reminded that Iran and the UAE are not just friends and neighbours across the waters of the Gulf – we are companions in a long, shared journey across history. For centuries, our peoples have traded across the seas, shared stories, interwoven families, supported one another, and worked together to foster world peace, stability, and security. This gathering is proof that our friendship is strong and continues to thrive.”
“Under the visionary leadership of our President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, our nation has become a true crossroads of cultures. Here, people from every background, every tradition, and every dream come together to live and work in peace and harmony. We strive to be a nation where all people can exercise their talents, pursue their ambitions, and fulfil their potential – contributing to a thriving and just environment. And in this environment, the Iranian community holds a very special place.”
Praising the Iranian community, he said: “Your role in helping in the development and progress of our country cannot be overstated. As business leaders, professionals, teachers, artists, and entrepreneurs, you have enriched our society in countless ways. Your contributions continue to bind our two nations ever closer.”
Sheikh Nahyan also invited them to take part in a special national initiative – the UAE Writing Competition, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan, as part of the Year of Community.
The theme of this competition is What the UAE Means to Me. Stories in the form of essays, poems, or letters, written in Arabic or English, can be submitted through the official website: www.myuaestory.ae.
From Iranian spices to kebabs and other dishes, many stalls offered a true taste of Iran. Decorated with flags of both the countries, the venue also featured exhibitions showcasing works of Iranian artists and games offering prizes for participants.
Martial arts experts from Dubai’s first and only Pahlavani studio turned many heads with their show of strength, synchronised movements, and performances using the Persian meel or mace — the tear-shaped traditional wooden clubs — while dancing with martial arts steps, winning many hearts.
Many attendees were keen to attend performances by famous Iranian celebs including Homayoun Shajarian, Karzan Qasmi, and Ali Ghamsari.
Yusuf Astaraki, who has been living in Dubai for 25 years, said his life has prospered since moving to the UAE. Although he has been living here for a long time, he said he has never felt away from home.
“We get everything from Iran here — our food, clothes, and whatever we need. We have a thriving Iranian community here, and we can also enjoy everything international.”
He said UAE residents and visitors alike are fond of many things Iranian, from famous Iranian kebabs and spices to souks — traditional marketplaces known for vibrant stalls offering Iranian carpets, handicrafts, and pottery.
Astaraki, who runs a document clearing company, said his three children grew up in Dubai, and two of them are now working in Canada.
“We have a good relationship with Emiratis, and we are thankful to the UAE,” he added.
Mostafa Moradi, a mechanical engineer from Iran who came to Dubai one year ago, said he was happy to witness such a big celebration of his country. He added that he has been enjoying the peace and prosperity in the UAE.
Ali Rasa Mahmoudi, the Consul General of Iran in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who recently assumed office, said he was excited that his first public appearance was at such a grand function.
He said: “This event is very important for Iranians and Emiratis,” highlighting the long-standing ties between the two nations.
He noted that Iranians have been present in the UAE long before the country was formed. As the new head of the diplomatic mission, he said he will strive to improve bilateral ties in economic, consular, and cultural relations.
He added that the Iranian community, previously estimated at 500,000, is now around 800,000 in the UAE, and he thanked the UAE leaders for hosting them in the country.
Rashid Al Tamimi, the director of Emirates Loves, said the event is a message of love and appreciation, and a true reflection of the UAE leadership’s vision in building an inclusive and harmonious society.
“First, we would like to thank the leadership of the UAE who created this global humanitarian model. Second, we thank every member of the Iranian community who has contributed to building our society and supporting its prosperity. Today, we are shedding light on their inspiring stories, and we're sharing them with the world, demonstrating how love and diversity can be foundations for progress and stability. To the Iranian community, we're saying you are not guests. You are partners in this homeland, and this initiative is a heartfelt tribute to you,” he added.
The UAE and Iran share longstanding historical ties reflected in cooperation across multiple sectors. Economic collaboration remains a key pillar of bilateral relations, with both countries committed to enhancing partnerships and investment opportunities in areas such as tourism, trade, energy, renewable energy, industry, financial markets, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and aviation.
In 2014, the UAE–Iran Business Council was established under a memorandum of understanding between the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.
The council serves as a platform to explore economic opportunities, facilitate trade, and strengthen partnerships across key sectors, including food, healthcare, and tourism, while supporting collaboration between leading business leaders in both countries.
