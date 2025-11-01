Dubai Ride 2025: RTA extends Dubai Metro timings on Sunday

Metro service begins at 3 am for Dubai Ride participants
Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended Dubai Metro operating hours on Sunday, November 2, to support commuters attending Dubai Ride 2025.
The event, taking over Sheikh Zayed Road, is the largest community cycling event in Dubai and one of the flagship events of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Metro extensions aim to ensure smooth travel for participants and spectators alike.
The Metro will run from 3:00 am to 12:00 Midnight, ensuring smooth travel to and from the event.
The RTA shared the update on its social media channels: “Dubai Metro operating hours on Sunday, November 2, 2025, will start at 3:00 am and continue until midnight to facilitate journeys to and from Dubai Ride.”
To ensure participant safety and smooth traffic flow, the RTA announced temporary road closures from 3:00 am to 10:00 am.
Key closures include:
Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Hadiqa Bridge
Lower Financial Centre Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road
One-way section of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard
Alternative routes recommended by the RTA: Upper Financial Centre Street, Zabeel Palace Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road, and Al Asayel Road.
The RTA urged motorists to plan ahead and follow suggested routes to avoid delays, noting that the closures are necessary to accommodate the thousands of cyclists expected at the event. Detailed diversion maps are available on RTA’s official platforms and social media.
Salik Company confirmed revised toll fees for Sunday under a variable pricing strategy for major events:
Dh6 between 6:00 am and 10:00 am (up from Dh4)
Dh4 from 10:00 am to 1:00 am the next day
Charges waived from 1:00 am to 6:00 am on Monday
Drivers typically pay Dh4 from 6:00 am to 1:00 am on Sundays, with no fees outside these hours.
Last year, Dubai Ride attracted 37,130 participants, and organisers anticipate even higher numbers this year. The event celebrates fitness, wellbeing, and active lifestyles, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to a healthy, active, and inclusive urban culture.
