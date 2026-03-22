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Last day of Eid long weekend: Dubai Metro timings, Salik tolls, free parking guide

Your quick guide to navigating Dubai on the last day of Eid Al Fitr.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai travel update: Metro timings, Salik toll rates and Eid parking rules
Dubai travel update: Metro timings, Salik toll rates and Eid parking rules
RTA

On the last day of the Eid Al Fitr long weekend, Dubai residents and visitors can expect smoother travel across the city. With extended Metro and Tram hours, updated Salik toll rates, and clear guidance on parking, authorities are helping commuters navigate the holiday rush safely and efficiently.

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Salik toll rates – Sunday, 22 March

Variable Salik toll rates apply depending on the time of day:

  • Peak hours: 6:00 am – 10:00 am| 4:00 pm– 8:00 pm

  • Off-peak hours: 10:00 am– 4:00 pm| 8:00 pm– 1:00 am

  • After midnight: 1:00 am – 6:00 am – No toll charges

Drivers are encouraged to plan trips around off-peak or toll-free periods to avoid extra charges.

Parking during Eid

Dubai authorities have put in place a clear parking framework for the Eid holiday:

Free public parking: March 19–22

  • Excludes multi-storey lots

  • Regular tariffs resume: 23 March

Parkin (ParkinUAE):

  • All public parking free from Thursday, 19 March to Sunday, 22 March

  • Excludes multi-storey lots

  • Regular tariffs resume on Monday, 23 March

Parkonic:

  • Parking conditions vary by location

  • Some sites continue normal operations during public holidays

  • Motorists should check official signage or visit the Parkonic website (www.parkonic.com) for accurate, location-specific charges

Extended Metro and Tram hours

To make Eid travel seamless, the RTA has extended operating hours:

  • Dubai Metro: 5:00 am– 1:00 am (next day)

  • Dubai Tram: 6:00 am– 1:00 am

  • Route E100 (Al Ghubaiba → Abu Dhabi): Not operating from the afternoon of March 18 until March 22; passengers can use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead

  • Route E102 (Al Jafiliya → Musaffah): Operates only from March 19–22

Metro station parking

Travellers can park at key Metro stations for a smooth ride aboard the Dubai Metro:

  • Etisalat Station

  • Centrepoint Station

  • National Paints Station

  • Jumeirah Golf Estates Station

Dubai Bus updates

Passengers are advised to check the S’hail app (Google Play, App Store, App Gallery) or scan QR codes for the latest schedules on Dubai Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, abras, and electric heritage abras.

Related Topics:
EidDubaiDubai Metro

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