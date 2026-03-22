Last day of Eid long weekend: Dubai Metro timings, Salik tolls, free parking guide

Your quick guide to navigating Dubai on the last day of Eid Al Fitr.
On the last day of the Eid Al Fitr long weekend, Dubai residents and visitors can expect smoother travel across the city. With extended Metro and Tram hours, updated Salik toll rates, and clear guidance on parking, authorities are helping commuters navigate the holiday rush safely and efficiently.
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Variable Salik toll rates apply depending on the time of day:
Peak hours: 6:00 am – 10:00 am| 4:00 pm– 8:00 pm
Off-peak hours: 10:00 am– 4:00 pm| 8:00 pm– 1:00 am
After midnight: 1:00 am – 6:00 am – No toll charges
Drivers are encouraged to plan trips around off-peak or toll-free periods to avoid extra charges.
Dubai authorities have put in place a clear parking framework for the Eid holiday:
Free public parking: March 19–22
Excludes multi-storey lots
Regular tariffs resume: 23 March
All public parking free from Thursday, 19 March to Sunday, 22 March
Excludes multi-storey lots
Regular tariffs resume on Monday, 23 March
Parking conditions vary by location
Some sites continue normal operations during public holidays
Motorists should check official signage or visit the Parkonic website (www.parkonic.com) for accurate, location-specific charges
To make Eid travel seamless, the RTA has extended operating hours:
Dubai Metro: 5:00 am– 1:00 am (next day)
Dubai Tram: 6:00 am– 1:00 am
Route E100 (Al Ghubaiba → Abu Dhabi): Not operating from the afternoon of March 18 until March 22; passengers can use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead
Route E102 (Al Jafiliya → Musaffah): Operates only from March 19–22
Travellers can park at key Metro stations for a smooth ride aboard the Dubai Metro:
Etisalat Station
Centrepoint Station
National Paints Station
Jumeirah Golf Estates Station
Passengers are advised to check the S’hail app (Google Play, App Store, App Gallery) or scan QR codes for the latest schedules on Dubai Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, abras, and electric heritage abras.