Park at Metro stations and ride hassle-free across Dubai this Eid Al Fitr
As Eid Al Fitr festivities kick off across Dubai, residents are expected to hit the roads and public transport in large numbers. To ease the travel rush, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced extended operating hours for Dubai Metro and Tram, alongside convenient parking options at key Metro stations.
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Travellers can park their vehicles at Metro station car parks and enjoy a smooth ride aboard Dubai Metro.
Available stations include:
Etisalat Station
Centrepoint Station
National Paints Station
Jumeirah Golf Estates Station
To make EidAlFitr travel seamless, RTA has extended the operating hours:
Dubai Metro: 5:00 am– 1:00 am (next day)
Dubai Tram: 6:00 am– 1:00 am
Dates: March 18–22, 2026
Passengers are advised to check the S’hail app (Google Play, App Store, App Gallery) or scan the QR code for the latest schedules on Dubai Bus, Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry, abras, and electric heritage abras.
Bus route changes:
Route E100 (Al Ghubaiba → Abu Dhabi) will not operate from the afternoon of 18 March until 22 March.
Passengers may use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station instead.
Route E102 (Al Jafiliya → Musaffah) will operate only from March 19–22.
All public parking will be free from the first to the third day of Eid, except for multi-storey parking facilities. Regular tariff charges will resume from the fourth day of Eid.
With these arrangements, RTA aims to keep Dubai moving efficiently during the Eid rush, making it easier for residents and visitors to reach their destinations safely and comfortably.