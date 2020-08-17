Abu Dhabi: A total of 140 new public buses have been introduced in Abu Dhabi Emirate to enhance the quality of services for public transport users.
In a statement on Monday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said 112 of the new buses are for the capital city, while 28 are for Al Ain. The introduction of the new buses has increased the frequency along eight routes, adding 146 daily bus trips to routes 7, 22, 23, 54, 56, 63, 94 and 102.
The public transport regulator, which operates under the supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, added that community bus services will also be resumed in Musaffah and Mohammad Bin Zayed City, which includes M01, M02, M03, M04, M05, A1, A2, A10, A20, A40, B43 and B45. These were temporarily suspended to limit the spread of COVID-19, but will be resumed from Wednesday, August 19.
Precautions on public transport
In order to ensure that commuters remain safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, the ITC has mandated the use of face masks on public transport, as well as physical distancing between commuters. For its part, it continues to maintain regular sterilisation of all vehicles.