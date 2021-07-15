Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi will benefit from toll-free roads and five days of free public parking over the Eid Al Adha holidays, the emirate’s public transport regulator announced today.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said that no public parking fees will be collected from Monday, July 19, until 7.59am on Saturday, July 24. In addition, Musaffah Industrial area’s M18 parking lot will be free for all during the official holidays.
In addition, Darb road tolls will not be collected from Monday, July 19, until the peak hours on Saturday, July 24.
The ITC, however, has urged motorists to drive carefully and to avoid parking in non-designated areas during the holidays. Motorists must also adhere to residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day.
An additional 100 bus trips will also be operated daily on the main routes during the Eid holidays in order to meet the demand for public transport, with public buses operating according to their Friday and official holiday schedule.
Ferry services will continue to operate between Dalma Island and Jebel Al Dhanna port, and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands.