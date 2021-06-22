Woman had come with son to Dubai on visit to look for a job, but died after an illness

Devesh with his father and brother upon arrival. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A ten-month-old Indian boy whose mother died while on a visit to Dubai has been reunited with his father back home, thanks to a community effort.

Devesh Velavan was accompanying his mum Bharathi, who had travelled from their home state of Tamil Nadu to Dubai on a visit visa to look for a job around two months ago. She fell ill and was hospitalised. Her friend, meanwhile, cared for Devesh at her Dubai home. Bharathi’s husband Velavan Raju, 38, could not travel to Dubai because of the then restriction on passengers from India due the COVID-19 situation in India.

Sad demise

On May 29, Bharathi passed away from her illness and was cremated in Dubai. She was 38 years old. Bharathi leaves behind her husband, Devesh and another son, aged seven. The couple had a 13-year-old son who passed away last year after an illness.

Efforts underway

S. S. Meeran

The plight of the family came to the attention of S.S. Meeran, an Indian expat in Dubai, who is the UAE head of DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), a political party in Tamil Nadu.

Meeran said: “Through the Consulate General of India in Dubai, we came to know the plight of the family. I took on the responsibility to repatriate Devesh at my own expense, though the Indian consulate was ready to bear the expenses. I arranged for [a volunteer] to accompany Devesh back home, after a No Objection Certificate and authorisation from the consulate.”

Meeran had also offered, as a token of appreciation, a cash gift to the woman who had looked after Devesh in Dubai. However, she did not take the gift as she felt privileged enough to have had the opportunity to care for Devesh.

Devesh Velavan with his father Velavan Raju. Image Credit: Supplied

Emotional reunion

Devesh was reunited with his father and brother at Trichy Airport, Tamil Nadu, amid emotional scenes on June 17. Meeran said: “I was so happy to see [pictures of] Devesh playing with his father and brother again after this difficult time.”

Meeran added that he had brought the plight of the family to the attention of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, who instructed Meeran to take care of Devesh and reunite him with this family back in India. The Tamil Nadu government granted Rs300,000 (around Dh14,800) as immediate relief for Velavan on the instruction of the chief minister, Meeran said.

Job offer