Dubai: Dubai’s Smart Police Station (SPS) in Al Muraqqabat Police Station was the most visited SPS across the emirate with about 420,000 visitors.
The automated station conducted 25,044 transactions and welcomed 420,000 visitors to emerge the busiest SPS last year.
This was revealed during an inspection visit to Al Muraqqabat Police Station by Major General Khalil Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-In-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police.
Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri was briefed about the police station’s achievements that reduced the response time for emergencies to 1.4 minutes last year with zero deaths in traffic accidents for every 100,000 population.
Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri praised the officers’ efforts in settling Dh490 million worth of bounced cheque cases in Al Muraqqabat area.
The station seized 1,564 vehicles, electric scooters, and bicycles violating the traffic laws.