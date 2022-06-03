Sharjah: A 29-year-old expatriate man has been arrested for raping an 11-year-old expat girl. The accused was living in the same house where the girl lived with her parents in the Al Taiwan area of Sharjah.
The accused committed the crime on Tuesday evening when the parents of the girl were at work. The parents came to know about the incident when they returned home evening around 8pm. The girl identified the accused and told her parents about her ordeal in detail. The parents then went to Al Buhairah Police Station and lodged a complaint.
The victim’s family told the police that they trusted the accused and considered him a close friend.
Police arrested the accused and later took him, along with the girl, to hospital and conducted a medical test that confirmed the man’s role in raping the girl.
Police have transferred the accused to Public Prosecution for further action.