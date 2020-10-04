Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered his condolences to the family of retired Brigadier General Bakhit Bin Suwaidan Al Nuaimi, describing him as “one of UAE's most loyal sons.”
“May God have mercy on Bakhit Bin Suwaidan Al Nuaimi, one of UAE's most loyal sons. Since the inception of the Union, he devoted himself to serving the country with honour. He was known for his kindness and generosity, and also his very distinguished career,” tweeted Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday.
Al Nuaimi, 77, passed away on Friday evening October 2 and was buried the following day at Al Hili Cemetery in the city of Al Ain. During his active career, he was well-known for having raised the UAE’s first flag at Al Manhal Palace in 1971.
The family of the deceased received condolences through social networking sites and phone calls, while keeping in line with COVID-19 precautionary measures.
Social networking sites in the UAE filled with condolences and prayers to the family of Al Nuaimi, as tweeps posted photos of his distinguished career that marked his contribution to society.
Al Nuaimi was a well-respected man in the community and the epitome of generosity, patience and tolerance, as he frequently held talks to raise social and national issues while encouraging community members to practise good deeds. Throughout his life, Al Nuaimi held a distinguished military career and was highly regarded by society as a pioneer in the councils of the UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.