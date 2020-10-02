1 of 10
German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt's tallest buildings Thursday.
Robert, known as "Spiderman" for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany's financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.
Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.
First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert.
Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb.
Finally, a drone that Robert's team used to film the climb didn't have the required authorization and could incur a further fine.
As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Hollerbach said.
French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Deutsche Bahn high-rise in central Frankfurt, Germany.
French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Deutsche Bahn high-rise in central Frankfurt, Germany.
French urban climber Alain Robert reaches the top of the Deutsche Bahn high-rise in central Frankfurt, Germany.
