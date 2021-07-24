Sharjah: Mleiha Archaeological Centre in Sharjah has launched a new ‘on-the-move sky watching experience’ that allows people to enjoy exclusive stargazing sessions at their preferred location.
The new ‘Mobile Stargazing Experience’ from Mleiha will bring the unique stargazing experience — which includes a high definition telescope and assistance from an expert guide — to the location that the guests choose.
“The on-the-move activity will be a true treat for astronomy enthusiasts who want to observe the wonders of the night sky from their comfort zone. The stargazing experience also brings fun and education together, turning it into an unforgettable science lesson for the young ones,” said the premier tourism and leisure destination from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). How to book
The experience can be booked for private sessions or group events. Prior to booking, the location pin needs to be shared in advance to make sure that the location is fit for stargazing activity. The location needs to be accessible by 4x4 vehicles and should have a flat area covered in carpet to set up the telescope.
The mobile stargazing session can accommodate up to 20 guests at one time and can be undertaken for a maximum duration of two hours post-sunset. Bookings can be made 24-hours in advance and the Mleiha team will complete the preparations at the location before sunset. The cost is Dh1,650 for up to 20 Guests.
Shurooq confirmed that effective implementation of health and safety protocols are followed during the stargazing sessions.