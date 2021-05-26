Sharjah: The Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police General Command has introduced an environment-friendly police station system, in cooperation with its strategic partners and in line with the directives of the UAE government.
As part of the first stage of the initiative, the system was implemented at the Wasit Comprehensive Police Station building through the installation of motion sensors in the building, with the aim to reduce consumption of electricity.
Colonel Yousf Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police, said the leadership had adopted all ideas, proposals and opinions that can contribute towards achieving a work environment in line with the directives of the government and with the aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2030.
Colonel Bin Harmoul explained that this project comes within the plans and projects of the leadership in the field of environmental sustainability, where the administration is implementing the new system as a first stage in building the eco-friendly Wasit Comprehensive Police Station through the installation of motion sensors in all its offices, corridors and toilets to rationalise the consumption of electricity and water during and outside working hours.
Colonel Bin Harmoul stressed on the continuity of the management of comprehensive police stations, in adopting development initiatives and projects in this field and extending the experience to all the comprehensive police stations in the emirate.