Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai (AGMC) have launched ‘The Rolls-Royce Apiary’ in Dubai to mark World Bee Day on May 20, 2021. Taking Inspiration from the famed apiary at the Rolls Royce headquarters in Goodwood, the one in Dubai comprises six beehives, made from cedar and painted white to withstand the UAE’s high temperatures and humidity levels. Five of the beehives are named after current Rolls-Royce models – ‘Phantom’, ‘Wraith’, ‘Ghost’, ‘Dawn’ and ‘Cullinan’ – while the sixth, ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’, celebrates the marque’s mascot.
"With the Rolls-Royce Apiary, we will create a ‘buzz’ of activity in support of bee conservation. Our Rolls-Royce bees and their Emirati Queens illustrate our commitment and contribution to maintaining the UAE’s vital bee population. This project is about highlighting the importance and heritage of the bees in the region and raising public awareness about the role of these exceptional insects in our lives." said César Habib, Regional Director Middle East & Africa, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
Each hive is home to some 60,000 honeybees, headed by an ‘Emirati Queen’ bee provided by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and tended by experts from The Beekeepers Foundation, UAE.
The ADAFSA Honeybee R&D Programme seeks to improve the management and sustainability of honeybees in the UAE. Its ‘Emirati Bee’ breeding programme has produced a line of honeybees, developed from the indigenous Apis mellifera jemenitica bee, that is perfectly adapted to the harsh local environment.
“At AGMC, we are committed to enhancing our community and protecting our ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome this initiative to Dubai and continue our efforts to promote sustainability in our business practices,” said Ayhan Olcer, CEO, Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre (AGMC).