Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) collected 588,425 tonnes of waste from all regions of the emirate of Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2021.
The waste was collected through the waste collection and transportation service providers contracted with Tadweer. From the waste collected, Tadweer facilities handled 262,380 tonnes of municipal solid waste, including 154,410 tonnes of non-recyclable municipal solid waste, 134,104 tonnes of green waste, 7,990 tonnes of construction and demolition waste, 155,436 tonnes of animal waste from farms, 3,265 tonnes of slaughterhouse and poultry farm waste, and 2,240 tonnes of fallen stock.
The centre also collected 15,730 tonnes of bulky waste, 1,332 tonnes of used tyres and 5,947 tonnes of other types of waste.
Using latest technology
The environmental service providers contracted with Tadweer collect various types of waste from across the emirate of Abu Dhabi and transport it to the centre’s facilities for treatment, recycling and disposal. Tadweer utilises the latest technologies and solutions in the treatment of the waste collected, such as the production of organic fertiliser from agricultural and biodegradable waste, contributing to the development of the agricultural sector in the emirate.
Read more
- Video: A rare migratory bird rescued by Dubai resident
- Video: Abu Dhabi intensifies monitoring, awareness to protect rare fossil dunes in Al Wathba
- UAE can lead in low-carbon energy production, says UAE minister at global energy summit
- Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to provide clean drinking water to the needy
Meeting future needs
Dr Salim Al Kaabi, Director-General, Tadweer, said: “To carry forward our achievements last year and contribute to the fulfilment of the emirate’s ambitious Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, Tadweer has stepped up its efforts since the beginning of 2021. In addition to promoting sustainable development, these efforts go a long way in meeting the emirate’s current and future needs in integrated waste management, while encouraging the members of society to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle that achieves the emirate’s long-term vision.”