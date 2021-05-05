Sharjah: Moderate to heavy rain was experienced in different parts of the Central and Eastern Region of Sharjah on Tuesday. In view of the inclement weather, Sharjah Police have urged motorists to exercise caution while driving.
Sharjah police have advised motorists to take all possible precautionary measures and be careful while driving. They have advised motorists to maintain sufficient distance between vehicles and reduce speed while driving in rainy weather.
Sharjah Police have also urged motorists and heavy vehicle drivers to abide by the rules and pull over to the road shoulder if visibility is poor. Hikers and those going out for excursions have been told to avoid gathering near valleys and gorges.