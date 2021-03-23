Each department of Sharjah City Municipality is currently reviewing its plans and achievements remotely. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has launched the fourth edition of its annual performance evaluation programme for its various departments through the application of visual communication technology. The first day of the evaluation programme witnessed the evaluation of nine departments of SCM.

This programme is the first of its kind worldwide. It will continue for three days to evaluate 27 departments and review their achievements and challenges during the past year and their work plans. The programme is a pioneering idea that emerged from SCM and is the first at the level of government departments. It was launched in 2017, which marked a turning point in the performance of all departments. The presentation process for each department lasted 20 minutes and was followed by evaluation.

Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of SCM, assistants to the director general, and a number of consultants and experts have participated in the evaluation process. SCM invited a number of Sharjah government officials to attend the evaluation too.

Positive work environment

Al Turaifi said SCM had developed a methodology for the evaluation process in implementation of the visions and directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to develop a human element and provide a positive work environment in which all the elements of success and creativity are available and these should reflect positively on providing the finest services to the residents of the emirate.

This methodology is also in line with the municipality’s strategy to achieve growth, institutional development, leadership and competitiveness.

Al Turaifi pointed out that the evaluation programme has made an effective contribution, since its launch, towards strengthening the positive indicators in the municipality, addressing the negative ones, and promoting positive competition between the departments to redouble their efforts and document their work and achievements.

Remote operations