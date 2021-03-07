Sharjah used drones and inspectors to look out for crowds that create COVID hotspots

Inspectors from the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in Sharjah are monitoring areas with gatherings and large crowds, which include areas used for recreational purposes. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: Authorities have beefed up security measures in the emirate, specifically targeting neighbourhoods and open spaces where residents play sports.

Inspectors from the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in Sharjah, said they are continuing to monitor areas with gatherings and large crowds to raise the level of awareness among community members, in addition to educate residents on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The inspection campaign, which includes the use of drones, aims to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus in areas where sports activities are carried out, such as open squares where residents tend to play cricket or football.

Inspectors have also focused their attention to worshipers by spreading awareness on COVID-19 precautionary measures before and after Friday prayers.

The inspection team, in association with the Air Wing Department of the General Administration for Security Support at the Ministry of Interior, have also been carrying out inspections, especially in the industrial areas, to monitor the extent of commitment among the public to the precautionary measures.

Sharjah’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority added that it will continue to review its awareness campaign on a weekly basis, and called on the public to report any type of violation to the call center on 901, via the Sharjah Police app, or by email: covid19@shjpolice.gov.ae.

Updated guidelines

A Sharjah Police official wears a smart thermal scanner helmet at Sharjah's expo centre. Image Credit: Supplice

The Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA) in Sharjah recently issued a new set of rules for weddings and other social occasions due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Guests were instructed to avoid physical contacts such as handshakes and hugging each other. The use of face masks is mandatory at all times, the authorities stated. Each table is allowed to seat only four people and hand sanitisers should always be available.

The Sharjah Economic Department further instructed cinemas and entertainment centres to have a total capacity of 50 per cent. Gyms and fitness centres will also have to work at 50 per cent of their capacity.

In restaurants and coffee shops, a minimum distance of two metres must be maintained between tables. In addition, the maximum number of people allowed to sit on the same table will be four, if they are not from the same family.