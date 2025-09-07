Billions to see rare Blood Moon tonight — watch the total lunar eclipse live on Gulf News
The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a special Blood Moon viewing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. For those who cannot attend in person or want to catch every moment, the eclipse will be streamed live at 7:15 pm, giving a global audience a front-row seat.
With 82 minutes of totality, this will be one of the longest and most photogenic lunar eclipses of recent years.
Here’s the full timeline of the eclipse:
7.28pm – Penumbral eclipse begins
8.27pm – Partial eclipse begins
9.30pm – Total eclipse begins
10.12pm – Maximum eclipse (totality)
10.53pm– Total eclipse ends
11.56pm – Partial eclipse ends
12.56pm (Sept 8) – Penumbral eclipse ends
Blood Moon ready to dazzle! Bean bags and telescopes are set up at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as sky-gazers gather for the Dubai Astronomy Group’s lunar eclipse watch tonight.
DAG's viewing spot is set up at the waterfront area opposite Dubai Festival City. "This amazing location is the perfect spot to catch the total lunar eclipse,” Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at DAG told Gulf News.
Tonight, residents across the UAE will witness a rare celestial spectacle as the Blood Moon transforms the night sky into a deep crimson. The eclipse will unfold in multiple phases, beginning on Saturday evening and continuing into the early hours of Sunday, September 8. Stargazers across the country should be ready to catch the Moon at its peak, when it fully enters Earth’s shadow and glows a striking red.
In the UAE, the spectacle begins with the moon entering Earth’s penumbra at 7:28 pm, followed by a partial eclipse at 8:27 pm and the start of totality at 9:31 pm. The phenomenon will peak at 10:12 pm before the moon gradually brightens again, ending the total phase at 10:53 pm.
For those venturing outdoors, several locations in the UAE offer unobstructed views of the Blood Moon:
Dubai: Open desert areas and Burj Khalifa viewing points provide excellent visibility.
Abu Dhabi: Corniche and waterfront parks offer clear skies and panoramic views.
Sharjah: Mleiha National Park invites stargazers to see the Total Lunar Eclipse on Sept 7 and Saturn at its brightest on Sept 20.
Ras Al Khaimah: High-altitude locations such as Jebel Jais provide an elevated perspective for skywatching.
Local authorities and event organisers have also arranged viewing events with telescopes and expert guidance to enhance the experience.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that partially or fully covers the Moon. A total lunar eclipse passes through three main phases:
Penumbral Eclipse: The Moon enters Earth’s faint outer shadow, barely noticeable to the naked eye.
Partial Eclipse: A portion of the Moon is obscured by Earth’s darker shadow.
Total Eclipse: The Moon is completely inside Earth's umbra, giving it the iconic reddish hue.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears red due to Rayleigh scattering — the same effect that causes sunsets to appear red. As sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere, shorter blue wavelengths scatter away while red wavelengths bend and illuminate the Moon, giving it a fiery crimson glow.
Lunar eclipses carry spiritual significance for many. During the event, some Muslims perform special prayers, known as Salat Al Khusuf, contemplating the universe and seeking blessings. Across the globe, numerous communities also observe traditional rituals and prayers linked to lunar phenomena.
Lunar eclipses have long been surrounded by myths and superstitions. Some believe eclipses bring bad luck, affect pregnant women, or contaminate food. Science confirms these claims are baseless. A lunar eclipse is simply a natural alignment of the Earth, Sun, and Moon — it has no impact on human health, daily activities, or food safety.
After tonight’s spectacle, the next total lunar eclipse visible in the UAE is expected several years from now, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many to witness the Moon’s transformation into a Blood Moon.
