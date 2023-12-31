As the glittering skyline of the UAE transforms into a canvas of celebration, with breathtaking fireworks over iconic landmarks and traditional ceremonies, witness how the UAE welcomes the dawn of a New Year in spectacular fashion.

04:35PM



Visitors show passes in order to enter Burj Park

04:28PM



New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

04:20PM



Iranian mother and daughter ready for Burj Khalifa's NYE lineup

04:10PM



Burj Khalifa will light up the sky on New Year's Eve

04:05PM



Tunisian nationals on their first visit to Dubai

04:00PM



Canadian nationals fly in for the Burj Khalifa fireworks

03:55PM



Tim Hortons at Dubai Mall prepare for the big night

03:50PM



Dubai Police manage traffic at Downtown Dubai

03:48PM



Indian nationals take flight for Burj Khalifa's New Year's Eve fireworks

03:46PM



South African family in Dubai for dream NYE in front of Burj Khalifa

03:43PM



Grand fireworks display across the UAE

Abu Dhabi is set to establish a world record with a 60-minute-long New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

In Dubai, residents and visitors are in for a treat as the city skyline will illuminate with 45 fireworks displays in 32 locations, including iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Global Village.

Get ready to witness the brightest and most colorful fireworks show at the iconic Burj Khalifa. As is tradition every year, Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up for a grand celebration featuring a 4.5 km display of fireworks and a drone show across Al Marjan Island.

As the UAE prepares for a grand New Year celebration, residents and visitors are advised to take note of the following road closures:

Al Asayel Street will be closed from 4 pm.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard at 4 pm.

Burj Khalifa Street at 4 pm.

Lower deck Financial Centre Street at 4 pm.

Sukuk (DIFC) Street at 8 pm.

Upper Financial Centre Street at 9 pm.

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed at 9 pm.

The Burj Khalifa Dubai Metro station will close at 5 pm.

Dubai Metro will operate from 8 am until midnight on January 1, 2024.

The Dubai Tram will operate from 9 am until January 2.