Indian expat in Dubai casts two votes in Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Here's how little-known rule legally enabled UAE resident to get right index finger inked
Dubai: While millions of Keralites headed to polling booths across the state on Thursday, one Indian expat in the UAE did something that raised eyebrows and then smiles. Dubai resident Babu MC cast not one, but two votes in the Kerala Assembly Election 2026. And every bit of it was legal.
Babu, who flew into his hometown to take part in the electoral process with his wife Shyna Babu, is one of the many UAE residents who went home to exercise their right to franchise even amid regional tensions. However, only he is believed to have returned from the polling booth with both index fingers inked, the left and the right.
A public relations officer with a Dubai company, Babu proudly displayed them in photos posted on social media, leaving many wonder why it was not illegal to cast two votes.
The secret lies in a little-known electoral provision called companion voting, designed for visually challenged and physically infirm voters who are unable to cast their ballot independently.
"It happens in the case of visually challenged and infirm people," Babu told Gulf News. Under this rule, such voters can authorise another person, a companion, to vote on their behalf by submitting an official letter to the presiding polling officer.
What sets companion voters apart is a simple but telling detail: while all regular voters get their left index finger inked to prevent multiple voting and ensure election integrity, companion voters get their right index finger inked instead.
"I think only companion voters have the system of getting their right index finger inked to show they have voted for someone else," Babu said.
In Babu's case, the person who needed assistance was his own mother, who is over 80. "Due to old age, she has become visually impaired, and she finds it difficult to walk properly," he said.
On Thursday, Babu and Shyna made their way to the polling booth in Kannur district along with both their mothers. While Shyna's mother voted independently, Babu's mother handed him an authorisation letter to cast her vote on her behalf. The result: two votes cast, two fingers inked, and one son who will not forget the day in a hurry.
"This is my second time casting her vote. Last time it was during the Panchayat elections,” said Babu.
However, he recalled that he could cast only his mother’s vote at that time. “I was not in the voters' list for the local administration election. This is the first time that I managed to vote twice," said Babu.
“Democracy is a core value for every Indian citizen, and voting is its most essential expression. Even amid the regional tensions, both of us, who believe in democracy, came and exercised our right to vote and this time I cast two votes,” he added.
For Shyna, an assistant financial manager in Dubai, the day carried its own quiet joy. "I voted after a long time. I am happy that we could take both our mothers to vote and after that to the famous Kadalayi Sree Krishna Temple. They both were very happy today," she said.
Meanwhile, there has been a wider conversation in India around accessibility at polling booths for visually impaired voters. While companion voting offers a workaround, disability rights advocates and electoral reform groups have been pushing for a more independent solution.
In Tamil Nadu, demands have been raised for audio-enabled VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines that would allow visually impaired voters to independently verify their vote without relying on a companion, according to The Hindu newspaper.
Activists and organisations supporting persons with disabilities have argued that the current system, while helpful, still falls short of giving visually challenged voters full autonomy at the ballot box. They hope that audio-enabled assistance would be a significant step toward truly inclusive elections.