Kerala election: Indian expats in UAE cast votes despite conflict grounding plans of many

No charter flights, yet many brave soaring airfares to fly home, exercise right to vote
Dubai: The conflict in the region may have grounded thousands of Keralite expats' election plans this year, but for a determined few, no airfare was too steep and no disruption too great to stop them from exercising their democratic right.
Regional tensions that forced airlines to scale back services and sent ticket prices soaring have cast a long shadow over Keralite voter turnout from the UAE this election cycle. Nissar Thalangara, president of the Indian Association Sharjah, who flew home to his constituency, told Gulf News the drop in expat participation was visible and stark.
"Unlike in previous elections, there are no charter flights organised by Keralites from the UAE this time. But those who are really serious about it have still flown home to vote, and some people who are already here on vacation have also managed to vote," he said.
Thalangara was joined at the polling booth by some members of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC Dubai), which is known for chartering flights for Keralite expats during previous elections. However, this time, the members flew home separately. Thalangara said he still wanted to convey the message that voting is a responsibility.
The financial cost of participation was not lost on those who made the trip. Dr Sivakumar Hariharan, a businessman and community leader, said he paid around Dh3,000 for a one-way ticket.
"Casting your vote is the most direct way to ensure a stable government that prioritises economic growth and reflects your vision for a prosperous future. So, I am here to use my power that I am having only once in five years," he said.
Yet the very disruption that kept many away handed some others an unexpected gift: presence at home during the election season. Though he had planned to fly home for the election this time, Balagopal G, a senior investment manager based in Dubai, faced a twist in the plan due to the war.
"I hadn't come home specifically for the election. I was just visiting before the war broke out, and then I got stuck here. When my daughter's classes continued online after spring break, we decided to stay back until things settled," he said.
It turned out to be a reunion with a purpose. Balagopal, who had cast a ballot only once before had made sure his name was on the voters' list during a previous visit after realising his old election ID had lapsed. On polling day, he went to the booth with his parents, while his wife Nithya travelled to her own hometown to vote alongside hers.
"I've only voted once in my lifetime before. That was some 20 years ago. This time, I really wanted to make sure I voted," he said.
Similarly, Jijith T Gangadharan, who works with the maintenance department of a company in Dubai and his wife Bablu, a Zumba trainer, happened to be on vacation in Kerala when polling day arrived. They cast their votes without missing a beat.
"Each vote helps in determining the future of our state and I try my best not to miss that opportunity. It is a decision that we must make after careful consideration, and everyone should exercise their right of franchise," Jijith said.
Meanwhile, Haris Pottengat, who runs a contracting company, took one of his employees, Adarsh, along with him to vote. “Even though the situation in the region was tense, I decided to fly home and brought Adarsh along, as he is also from my hometown. I’m really happy that I could take part in the democratic process.”
Dr Sandeep Thomas, chief physician and medical director of a medical centre, who also flew in from the UAE, stated: "I view the act of voting as an essential component of a healthy society. It is a civic duty to contribute to the democratic process, a fundamental commitment for every individual, regardless of their profession," he said.
Ibrahim KN, managing director of a fire safety company, echoed that sentiment but added a call to policymakers. "I'm committed to supporting leadership that prioritises pravasi (expat) welfare, from streamlined documentation to better reintegration schemes. We invest in our homeland; it's only right the homeland invests in us," he pointed out.