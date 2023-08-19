Dubai: A new campaign has been launched for individuals to donate Dh3 in support of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC).
Korean beauty products agency Mamoso has pledged to match every donation, effectively doubling the contribution to Dh6 for every individual donation during the month-long initiative, which ends on September 14.
The donations received by the Foundation will be channelled towards projects that uplift the targeted groups, thereby enhancing their living conditions and offering them vital support.
Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, acting director-general of the Foundation, said the campaign is an extension of the DFWAC’s collaborative initiatives with its partners and aims to gather donations and channel them effectively, strengthening its services for those affected by domestic violence and human trafficking.
Additionally, it underscores the Foundation’s dedication to heightening awareness about the significance of humanitarian efforts and unity, ensuring all activities align with the nation’s legal framework, she added.