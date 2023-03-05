Range of services

The new building is designed to ensure that vulnerable children have full access to the care, support and resources required in nurturing their growth and development. The villa, which has a capacity of accommodating up to 14 children, provides residence and care for boys aged three to 11 and girls up to 13 years of age.

The facility also offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, psychological, social, legal, health and educational support. Additionally, the villa also hosts various activities, entertainment programmes, and initiatives to empower children.

Opening ceremony

Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, attended the opening of the new building.

Also in attendance were Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, Director-General of the Community Development Authority (CDA); Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF);Major General Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Murr, Director of the General Department of Human Rights; Dr Sultan Hamid Al Jamal, Director of the Dubai Police Human Trafficking Control Centre, and Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting-Director General of the Foundation.

Al Muhairi said that the opening of the new facility is in line with the directives of the UAE leadership to support and uphold the rights of children to live in a safe and nurturing environment that meets all their needs and enhances their well-being.

Al Muhairi lauded the successful partnership between the Foundation and Dubai Police, the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, and the Community Development Authority and said that the UAE has enacted numerous laws and regulations to safeguard children’s rights.

Al Mansouri said that the Government of Dubai has always been proactive in adopting laws and regulations aimed at protecting the rights of children and ensuring they are raised in a nurturing environment that is conducive to their well-being, regardless of their race or beliefs.